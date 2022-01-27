You have permission to edit this article.
Transportation van stolen from Illinois school district

Stolen Van

A surveillance image showing the van taken from the Northwestern School District.

 Macoupin County Sheriff's Office

MACOUPIN COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A local school district is searching for their stolen van.

The Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office said a 2009 Chevrolet transportation van was stolen from the Northwestern School District. The theft took place around 2:35 a.m. on Wednesday.

Anyone who has information regarding the missing van is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 217-854-3135 extension 1.

