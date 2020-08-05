MARION, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- On June 4th, 24-year old Stephen Troop of Marion, IL went in for his second kidney transplant. His doctor told him his kidneys were in bad shape.
"He described it as we found out that my kidneys were like a car on the side of the road on fire that had crashed," Troop said.
Troop said he was first diagnosed with kidney disease at age 16. Last year the deteriorating condition of his kidneys caused him to be fatigued often during his first year of medical school at Southern Illinois University.
Troop's mother matched as a kidney donor and he had his first kidney transplant at Barnes Jewish Hospital in 2019. But his immune system overreacted and caused clotting in one of the veins of his new kidney. It was useless and he'd need a second kidney transplant.
Meantime, 23-year old Sydney Jenkins of St. Louis had volunteered to be a kidney donor for a friend of a friend. Doctors told her she was a match but another donor's kidney was used instead.
"I was disappointed because i'd already set my mind to the fact that I was going to do it," said Jenkins.
Jenkins kept her name on the list of altruistic donors and soon she learned she was a match for another person, Troop.
Two months after the transplant surgery at Barnes Jewish Hospital, the two met for the first time at the Chase Park Plaza Hotel.
"The idea of literally giving up a part of yourself to a complete stranger is an incredible act of kindness and unselfishness," said Troop.
Dr. Jason Wellen is the surgical director for the Washington University and Barnes Jewish Hospital Transplant Center.
"The second kidney transplant for Stephen went phenomenal, as well as we could have asked. It worked immediately, he was up and walking around feeling well,” Wellen said.
Troop said his energy level went up immediately after the surgery and he's back to playing golf again.
Jenkins also said she's feeling great after the surgery. She said sometimes she forgets that she's missing a kidney until she looks down and sees her scar.
Jenkins is also planning a career in healthcare. She said she plans to begin school soon to become a physician's assistant. And she said her boyfriend is also in medical school.
"I didn't go into this because I wanted recognition or acknowledgment. I went into it just to save a life and try and do something good." said Jenkins.
According to Dr. Wellen, it's not uncommon for kidney transplant recipients to need a replacement kidney after decades of using their transplanted one. He said Troop is much younger than the average age of a kidney transplant recipient, which he said is in the mid 50s.
