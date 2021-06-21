ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- With summer in full fling, Metro Transit and other local transit authorities want the public to know that area attractions are within reach of public transit systems. Citizens for Modern Transit kicked off the Board and Explore St. Louis campaign Monday.
“We are coming back from a pandemic and people are starting to get out and about. Transit is a great way to get you there and we want to remind people about that. We want them to know there are a lot of places you can explore in the St. Louis region using transit,” said Kim Cella, executive director for Citizens for Modern Transit.
As part of the campaign, St. Louisans will spot new informational signage at stops along with gift giveaways.
