ABERDEEN, Wash. (KOMO/CNN) -- Video of a heated exchange between a transgender councilwoman and the owner of a local store in Aberdeen, Washington has gone worldwide.
“There’s a lot of fumes out there. I think all I did was accidentally spark it because it blew up worldwide,” said Don Sucher, the owner of Sucher and Sons Star Wars shop in Aberdeen, Grays Harbor County. Inside the store, there’s a sign that reads "If you were born with a [expletive] you are not a chick."
Cellphone video shows City Councilwoman Tiesa Meskis confronting Sucher about the sign on Wednesday.
“When I recognized who he [sic] was, I said 'I know who you are; you are our city councilman. (Meskis replied) 'No, I’m your city councilwoman',” said Sucher.
According to Meskis, Sucher said transwoman are men, and that she is an embarrassment to City Hall.
“The shop owner started becoming aggressive with me. My intention with sharing the video was alerting the community that we had a bad seed there--that we needed to do something to eradicate hatred,” Meskis recalled.
Sucher said he has the right to free speech, but Meskis said she’s working to end hate.
“My next step is just to be encouraging of our community and wish everyone healing and peace and we can move on this in a positive manner and make it known in our community. You can’t spread hate,” she said.
