TEXAS (CNN.com) -- A violent incident was caught on camera where a transgender student in Texas says he was attacked by a fellow classmate.
The teen says the attack came out of nowhere.
The victim, who wants to be anonymous, says the attacker first cussed at him then turned violent-- shoving and punching the victim several times in the face.
While his two friends watched and laughed.
"And he said it was because he didn't like me and he didn't like who I was, that I just pissed him off," said the victim.
Although the video has gone viral with thousands of views, the student attacked says the teens haven't faced any consequences.
Alpine ISD's Superintendent Becky McCutchen explained to me because the fight happened off school property and on a weekend. McCutchen said there's nothing the district can do unless the police make an arrest.
"People need to understand this happened off campus and the school district, we have done everything we can to ensure the safety of all our students," she said. "And never would we condone something of that matter."
However, the student tells me that night was just the beginning.
He says the bullying has followed him through the halls of Apine High School.
"I had kids pretty much saying that I deserve to be dead and that he should have killed me."
His mother says she's horrified by the video, but even more disturbed knowing the classmates could do this and then just walk away.
"All that bullying, it just needs to stop. They just push it to the side, they brush it to the side like nothing's going on, but something is going on and that's why all these kids are getting hurt. These kids are taking their own lives because of that," said the victim's mother said.
The student tells me he doesn't feel safe at school anymore and worries it's just a matter of time before this happens again.
"It's definitely going to happen again. I wouldn't be surprised if it did."
The student says his family is working to hire an attorney and plans to file a lawsuit against the three teens involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.