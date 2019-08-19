ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Trans-Siberian Orchestra will perform twice the day after Christmas in St. Louis.
The critically-acclaimed progressive rock group will bring their Winter Tour 2019 to the Enterprise Center on Dec. 26 for performances at 3 and 7:30 p.m. The multi-platinum orchestra plans to perform the “unforgettable show that started it all, ‘Christmas Eve and Other Stories,’” which was first performed in 1999.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. A portion of the proceeds will go towards The Salvation Army Tree of Lights courtesy of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra.
Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
