ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Trans-Siberian Orchestra is offering $25 tickets for 25 hours only for its upcoming show at the Enterprise Center.
From Nov. 4 at 9 a.m. to Nov. 5 at 10 a.m., anyone can purchase discounted tickets for Trans-Siberian Orchestra's "Christmas Eve and Other Stories".
This is the 25th year the group will play the show. There are two times for the show at Enterprise Center Dec. 30 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.
The group is offering the discounted $25 tickets in commemoration of the 25th anniversary of the Christmas album. Tickets can be found on Trans-Siberian Orchestra's website.
