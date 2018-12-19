DUPO, Ill. (KMOV.com) - The train that carried President George H. W. Bush to his final resting place made a stop in the St. Louis area on Wednesday.
The train, called the Union Pacific 4141, was in Dupo, Illinois is expected to stay there for a few days.
Union Pacific says the train has no official schedule but is being taken to various facilities to give employees an opportunity to see it first-hand.
