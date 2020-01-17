GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A train scheduled to go from St. Louis to Kansas City will return to St. Louis after it was hit by a boulder, Amtrak told News 4.
Just before 6:00 p.m., a boulder hit Missouri River Runner Train 313, which led to mechanical problems.
Amtrak says nobody is injured. The train was held near Morrison, Mo., a town in Gasconade County, for a time Friday night.
Amtrak says the passengers will be brought back to their original stations and provided accommodations for future travel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.