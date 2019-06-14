MONROE COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A Union Pacific train slid off its tracks in Monroe County, Illinois Friday evening and caught on fire, officials say.
Fire departments responded to Fults Road at Bluff Road for a multiple-car train derailment.
Illinois State Police said the train hit a pick-up truck. The condition of the driver is still unknown. Police said accident reconstruction is on its way to the scene.
Officials say the train was transporting hazardous material.
The St. Clair Emergency Management Agency is sending its hazmat team to the scene.
News 4 has a crew headed to the scene.
This is a developing story. News 4 will update the story as more information becomes available.
