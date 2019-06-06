EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Two right lanes of Interstate 55/64 eastbound across the Poplar Street Bridge will close for just under a month.
The Illinois Department of Transportation said the lanes will close during the early morning hours on Monday, June 10 and will reopen by Wednesday, July 3.
In addition, In Missouri, the Marion Street entrance ramp to northbound Interstate 55 and the right lane of the interstate approaching the Poplar Street Bridge will close.
During the closure, crews will perform critical repairs to the bridge surface on the Illinois side.
While the lanes are closed, drivers should prepare for extensive delays, especially during the morning and evening rush hours, and plan accordingly.
Drivers are also urged to seek alternate routes and forms of transportation, including carpooling and public transportation.
