RICHMOND HEIGHTS, MO. (KMOV.com) – A traffic signal outage will impact drivers in Richmond Heights Friday morning.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the intersections of Brentwood Blvd/64 at Brentwood Blvd./Antler until 11 a.m., which is the earliest time Ameren said the signals could be repaired.
Police said drivers should be prepared for delays through the area while the signal is out.
