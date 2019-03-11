ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A portion of westbound Interstate 70 was closed in north St. Louis County after a woman was fatally stabbed Monday morning.
St. Louis County police said they received a call around 3:40 a.m. that a suspicious person was banging on the door of a home in the 5200 block of College Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a woman who had apparently been stabbed.
The injured woman was taken to the hospital, where she later died of her injuries.
Shortly before 5:30 a.m., the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 were shut down at Jennings Station Road. Police said they were investigating the possibility that the woman was stabbed on or near the interstate and then went to the home on College Avenue for help.
The interstate began reopening again around 7:20 a.m.
Detectives from St. Louis County Police Department's Bureau of Crimes Against Persons have been called to the 5200 block of College in Jennings to investigate the homicide, according to police officials.
News 4 Traffic Anchor Laura Hettiger is advising drivers to take Lucas & Hunt to enter Interstate 70 or to take Interstate 64 instead of Interstate 70.
The deceased woman has not been identified.
No other information has been released.
