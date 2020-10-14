ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A serious accident closed southbound lanes of Interstate 170 Wednesday, and affected several lanes of northbound traffic.
MoDOT cameras showed a badly damaged vehicle in the median, and several EMS crews on either side of the highway. Missouri State Highway Patrol officers said they received a report of a crash and a vehicle fire, but it was unclear which happened first.
Troopers told News 4 the crash involved a motorcycle and car. No one suffered life-threatening injuries.
About an hour after the crash occurred, traffic was seen getting by in both directions.
