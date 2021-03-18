ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Traffic is moving once again in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 44 heading into downtown St. Louis after a multi-vehicle crash.

+2 Download the KMOV Streaming App on your connected TV The KMOV News app has comprehensive news, weather and sports coverage for the St. Louis area.

Traffic was halted on the interstate near Jefferson around 5:45 a.m. Thursday after a crash involving at least four cars. Traffic was seen moving through the area again just before 6:25 a.m.

Authorities have not disclosed if anyone was injured in the crash.