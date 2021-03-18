ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Traffic is moving once again in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 44 heading into downtown St. Louis after a multi-vehicle crash.
The KMOV News app has comprehensive news, weather and sports coverage for the St. Louis area.
Traffic was halted on the interstate near Jefferson around 5:45 a.m. Thursday after a crash involving at least four cars. Traffic was seen moving through the area again just before 6:25 a.m.
Authorities have not disclosed if anyone was injured in the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.