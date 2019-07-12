ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Traffic is moving once again on eastbound Highway 370 west of Elm in St. Charles County following a crash.
Multiple emergency crews were seen blocking the lanes to traffic in the area before 8 a.m. Friday.
Authorities told News 4 two people sustained minor injuries in the crash.
All lanes were closed shortly after the crash occurred. The lanes reopened just before 9 a.m.
