ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Crashes are causing delays and lane closures for drivers across the area.
10:25 a.m.
Shortly after closing all lanes, the northbound lanes of Interstate 55 have reopened at Reavis Barracks.
Majority of the lanes reopened about 10 minutes after a salt truck was seen in the area.
10:15 a.m.
The northbound lanes of Interstate 55 at Reavis Barracks are closed to traffic. MoDOT cameras in the area show flashing lights and a salt truck in the area.
Before NB I-55 was shut down, the McKinley Bridge reopened to traffic. The bridge was closed during the morning commute following a crash.
9 a.m.
The Maryland Heights Police Department is calling Page a "hot mess" and asking drivers to use caution in the area.
In a Tweet, the department said they are working accidents on both the eastbound and westbound lanes from I-270 to Lindbergh.
Drivers are being asked to slow down and move over for first responders.
6:50 a.m.
A crash closed the McKinley Bridge around 6:45 a.m.
In addition, traffic was barely moving on the westbound Interstate 70 approaching the Blanchette due to multiple crashes.
Crashes have also been reported on:
- 64Eb near 141
- 170SB near Airport Rd.
- 170NB near Galleria
- 64EB near Big Bend
- 255WB near Telegraph
- 55NB at Loughborough
6 a.m.
Early Thursday, St. Louis County officials said they were called to the Blanchette Bridge multiple times throughout the night for different crashes on both sides of Interstate 70. An official told News 4 MoDOT had been to the area but it is a “sheet of ice.”
Overnight, there were several accidents, including one that involved a St. Louis Fire Department Truck at Interstate 64 and Vandeventer.
Crashes also closed parts of Interstate 70 and Interstate 55 briefly. Both roadways have since reopened.
5:30 a.m.
Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) crews were out throughout the night trying to stay on top of things ahead of the Thursday morning commute.
Officials for MoDOT told News 4 they are trying to hit the trouble spots and stay with it. They also said crews plan to be out throughout the day.
