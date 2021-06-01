ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The westbound lanes of the Chain of Rocks Bridge in north St. Louis County were closed early Tuesday.
A three-vehicle closed the lanes just before 6 a.m. The lanes reopened to traffic at 7 a.m. after the crashed vehicles were removed from the roadway.
Illinois State Police told News 4 no one was injured in the crash.
