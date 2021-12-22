ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Traffic is backed up on northbound Interstate 170 around the Olive exit and police are seen following a vehicle.
At least six police cars are following a white car driving very slowly on the highway. The traffic is backed up from Forest Park Parkway to Olive.
The situation is unclear. News 4 will provide updates as they become available.
