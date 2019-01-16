ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- An accident on eastbound Interstate 70 at Bryan Rd has reduced traffic down to one lane Wednesday.
Emergency crews arrived on scene just before 11 a.m. and shut down two lanes on the interstate and closed the outer road.
According to police, it was a one vehicle accident involving a tanker truck.
It is unknown if any injuries have been reported.
News 4 will update once lanes cleared.
