ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A portion of Interstate 64 will close in St. Louis this weekend.
MoDOT crews will close the interstate between the Mississippi River and Jefferson Avenue starting at 7:30 p.m. Friday, August 14 to remove the Pine Street bridge. All of the lanes will be closed by 8 p.m.
During the closure, eastbound traffic will exit at Jefferson, follow Jefferson north to Cass Avenue and take Cass Avenue to the Interstate 70 Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge to get to eastbound I-64 in Illinois. Westbound traffic will cross the Mississippi River, take I-44 west to Jefferson, exit at Jefferson and take Jefferson to return to westbound I-64.
All lanes of the interstate are expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.
