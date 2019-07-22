Do you remember Tommy Pham?
The fierce outfielder spent more than a decade of his life in various levels of professional baseball, defying injuries and a degenerative eye condition, relentlessly pursuing the opportunity to be an everyday player at the major-league level. He did all of it as a member of the Cardinals organization.
After joining the club as a 16th-round draft pick in 2006, Pham’s journey through the St. Louis system was long and winding. But eventually, Pham’s health and production collided at the right time with the Cardinals’ need for a spark in the outfield, and Tommy burst out for an exceptional season. Pham became the first player in Cardinals history to compile a .300/.400/.500 batting line with 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases in the same season. Even though Pham’s breakout season didn’t come until age 29, the future seemed bright for the studious athlete, whose commitment to achieving new heights in the sport were evident every time you spoke to him.
“FanGraphs is my site,” Pham said at the Cardinals Winter Warm-Up in January 2018. “They tell you everything. If I feel like I’m not performing to my expectations, I could go on there and check the difference. I use all this information to my advantage.
“That’s part of being a self-evaluator. If you have an area of your game you need to improve upon, work on it to help the team. If I struggle on the bases, I’m going to work on it to help the team. I want to contribute in all aspects of the game.”
Sounds like the kind of player you’d want to have on your team, right?
Less than seven months later, the Cardinals gave him away.
When the 2018 season rolled around, Pham didn’t produce quite the way he did the year before. Now, he wasn’t playing badly. Through 396 plate appearances, his wRC+ checked in at 101, meaning Pham was performing just narrowly better than league-average at the plate. A far cry from the 148 wRC+ he posted in 2017, but not terrible. His defense was passable, his base-running still rated highly.
After all those years investing in Pham’s career as he traversed the system, and having just seen his upside in full effect the season prior, you’d think the Cardinals would have been content to let him work out the kinks for more than 98 games of average play in 2018 before cutting bait. Instead, the Cardinals wanted to clear a spot for younger players—and apparently, they didn’t care how they did it.
The return for Tommy Pham was pitching prospect Genesis Cabrera and outfield prospect Justin Williams. Both youngsters were intriguing, but not on a level remotely commensurate with Pham’s value. Neither have panned out yet for St. Louis.
Pham, on the other hand, regained his stroke almost immediately with the Tampa Bay Rays, slashing 343/.448/.622 down the stretch. Pham’s 191 wRC+ following the trade tied Mookie Betts as the best hitter in the American league the rest of the season.
Yes, Tommy Pham was the best offensive producer in the American League for two months, and has proceeded to compile a sturdy 121 wRC+ this season. That would be tops on the Cardinals this year, for what it’s worth, but the Cardinals traded a quality asset at its lowest value.
So let’s talk about Carlos Martinez.
The right-hander’s 2019 has been enigmatic, which kind of sounds like his 2018. Martinez's season got off to a late start due to shoulder issues that sidelined him during spring training. Though Martinez initially seemed optimistic that he would be able to join the starting rotation whenever his shoulder was strong enough to return to game action, the team ultimately opted to shift him back to the bullpen, the same role he filled late last season thanks to issues with that same right shoulder.
Though Martinez has performed well as a reliever, and most recently in the wake of Jordan Hicks' season-ending surgery, as the team's closer, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported last week that the Cardinals were considering trading the 27-year-old pitcher.
If that were to happen before the trade deadline, the timing would be awfully questionable for a front office with an aforementioned recent history of jettisoning assets at questionable times.
From legal rumblings, to reports of Martinez showing up late on game days, to the persisting shoulder troubles that have relegated him to a relief role in two consecutive seasons, the instinct to part ways and let another team ride the merry-go-round with Martinez is understandable. But given what Martinez can be at his best, it’s not sensible for the Cardinals to make the move just to make the move. This team can’t afford another Genesis Cabrera/Justin Williams return on a quality asset.
Though Martinez’s value today is likely higher than Pham’s was a year ago, it seems impossible to think it’s as high as it could be. John Mozeliak has indicated in multiple interviews recently the desire to build Martinez back up for the starting rotation in 2020. And it’s in the rotation where Martinez possesses the most value to the Cardinals, or to other teams via trade.
There’s a world in which trading Martinez before the July 31 deadline would be defensible, and that’s if the Cardinals don’t actually believe that what they say publicly—that they expect Martinez to pitch again as a starter next season and beyond—is particularly likely to happen.
The team has a better idea of Martinez’s physical limitations than anyone on the outside ever will. If the internal belief is that Martinez will continue to struggle health-wise to maintain a starter’s workload, that belief would lend itself to the notion that Martinez’s value actually may never exceed where it’s at today. Even if that’s the case, though, the Cardinals would need some legitimate pieces in return.
If Carlos Martinez could net St. Louis a proven young offensive player under team control for a while, or say, a slam-dunk hitting prospect that could emerge as a major-league contributor over the next 12 months, it’s something the Cardinals should consider. In reality, though, that’s hard to envision at this point.
Right now, Martinez is an effective closer on a contract that would be a bargain for the elite starter he’s been previously, but his $11.5 million annual price tag through 2021 is considered pretty expensive for a reliever. Teams would be eager to offer top assets for Martinez, under this contract, if he were performing as he did in the rotation from 2015-2017. As it stands, it’s unlikely the Cardinals could use Martinez to pry a young stud or elite prospect away from their current clubs. Which means it’s better to hang onto him.
The Cardinals might be averse to the risk that Martinez never regains his previous value to their club, but that doesn’t mean they should give him away. Though Martinez’s contract isn’t ideal if he remains a reliever for the next couple years, it’s not an albatross, and it shouldn’t diminish the Cardinals’ ability to field a competitive roster.
The risk in hanging onto Martinez past the proverbial expiration date of his trade value seems clearly preferable to reenacting the Tommy Pham mistake. The Cardinals should avoid selling on Martinez too early for a minimal return, left to watch another team reap the benefits of his massive potential.
