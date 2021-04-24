SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - An accident closed all lames of eastbound I-255 near Telegraph for several hours Saturday.
The accident happened just before 11:00 a.m. A tractor trailer overturned and scattered debris on the highway. Police say the driver of the tractor trailer was seriously hurt.
One lane of traffic opened late Saturday afternoon.
