TROY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A four-vehicle crash including an overturned semi shut down the westbound Interstate 70 ramp to southbound Interstate 55 in Troy, Illinois Monday morning.
Around 5 a.m., Illinois State Police said a tractor trailer jack-knifed on the ice-covered ramp.
Moments later, a second semi crashed into the tractor trailer causing it to overturn. Police said a sports utility vehicle was also struck during the collision but the driver was uninjured.
Powerhouse Skyzoom 4 spotted a semi truck split in half, partially in the grass. Emergency crews arrived on scene and quickly shut down the lanes.
The driver of the jack-knifed semi was airlifted to an area hospital with serious injuries. A passenger inside the truck was also taken to a local hospital.
Police said another car slid off the icy ramp and struck the guardrail.
The Interstate 70 westbound ramp to Interstate 255 will be shut down for an undetermined period.
A spokesperson from IDOT reported multiple crashes in the area due to slick road conditions.
