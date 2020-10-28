CASEYVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A truck fire on Interstate 64 in Illinois snarled traffic for more than hour Wednesday.
The tractor trailer fire occurred in the eastbound lanes of I-64 past Route 157 near Fairview Heights.
There was no word on injuries.
