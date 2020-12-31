EUREKA, Mo. (KMOV.com) – At least two westbound lanes of Interstate 44 in Eureka are closed following a tractor trailer fire Thursday morning.
The fire closed the lanes near the Six Flags exit around 7 a.m.
All lanes of the interstate are expected to reopen before 11 a.m., according to MoDOT.
There are no known injuries.
