ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A tractor trailer fire has closed both directions of a portion of Highway 370 in St. Charles County.
The roadway closed at the Discovery Bridge around 7:30 a.m.
The driver of the tractor trailer was able to get out of the vehicle safely.
The roadway could be closed until 10:30 a.m., according to MoDOT.
