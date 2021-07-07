KIRKWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Three people were killed in a string of crashes on southbound Interstate 270 in Kirkwood.
Around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, a 2008 Pontiac G6 went off the interstate south of Big Bend Road and hit a median wall. After hitting the concrete wall, the car swerved back onto the roadway and hit a tractor trailer. The driver of the car, Jessica Kaplan, 33, and passenger Nancy Hodge, 31, were pronounced dead following the crash.
When the tractor trailer driver got out of his vehicle after the initial crash, he was hit by a 2015 Nissan Rogue that was being driven by a 17-year-old girl. Spencer Perry, 66, was pronounced dead shortly after the crash.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported there were two more crashes nearby but no one was injured.
The interstate was closed between Big Bend and Interstate 44 for about five hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.