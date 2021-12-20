Tractor trailer crash shuts down all lanes of I-55 in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – All lanes of northbound Interstate 55 were closed after a tractor trailer jackknifed Monday morning.
The crash happened before 5 a.m. on the highway past Broadway. Police quickly shut down the lanes and directed drivers to get off at the nearest exit. It is unclear if anyone was injured or if other cars are involved at this time.
Traffic is currently backed up for two miles.
According to a spokesperson from MoDOT, salt trucks are out treating interstates this morning. The agency asked drivers to be cautious while driving on bridges and overpasses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.