JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A crash has left plywood over a Jefferson County interstate.
The crash closed several lanes of northbound Interstate 55 at McNutt before 7 a.m. A tractor trailer crashed and lost a load of plywood, spreading the wood over the interstate and median.
The lanes are expected to be shutdown for at least an hour. It is not known if anyone was injured.
