ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- A tractor trailer carrying watermelons jackknifed on southbound 270 before 55 late Wednesday.
ACCIDENTI-270 NB PAST I-553 LEFT LANES CLOSEDEST. CLEARANCE TIME: 20:43— MoDOT STL Traffic (@StLouisTraffic) June 5, 2019
The truck was carrying hundreds of watermelons which spilled out onto the highway, causing major traffic delays around 5:45 p.m.
News 4 is working to learn if there were any injuries in the accident.
