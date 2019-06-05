Watermelons spilled on 270

A tractor trailer has jackknifed on 270 SB spilling dozens of watermelons.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- A tractor trailer carrying watermelons jackknifed on southbound 270 before 55 late Wednesday.

The truck was carrying hundreds of watermelons which spilled out onto the highway, causing major traffic delays around 5:45 p.m.

News 4 is working to learn if there were any injuries in the accident.

