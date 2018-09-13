ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - A tractor trailer carrying bottles of vodka caught on fire, closing all lanes of Highway 67 in part of St. Francois County.
The accident happened near Highway 67 and Highway Y.
The fire is out. Nobody is injured.
Police said Highway 67 should re-open soon.
