STANTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A tractor-trailer that was hauling ammunition caught fire in Franklin County early Tuesday morning.
All westbound lanes of Interstate 44 were closed near Stanton around 3:45 a.m. About an hour later, one lane reopened to traffic. Both lanes were reopened around 6 a.m.
After the interstate reopened, crews continued to keep Exit 230 closed as they offloaded the tractor-trailer.
The eastbound lanes were not impacted by the fire.
There are no known injuries.
