Tracking COVID: Illinois reports nearly 900 new COVID-19 cases Sunday

  • Updated
  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read

This graphic shows the county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases in the News 4 viewing area.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As confirmed cases in our area continue to rise, we are tracking the latest numbers across our viewing area.

We'll update these charts with the most updated information from the states of Missouri and Illinois each night.

Illinois has seen many more cases than Missouri, reaching 11,256 Sunday. The majority of those patients are in the Chicago area. 

274 people have died from COVID-19 in Illinois since the outbreak began.

There are 197 cases in the Metro East and News 4's viewing area as of Sunday:

Tracking coronavirus cases, deaths in Illinois

These numbers are updated daily, using whatever data is more up-to-date; the State of Illinois numbers released around 2:00 each afternoon or numbers sent to News 4 straight from the county throughout the day.

County Confirmed Cases Deaths
Bond 3 0
Calhoun 1 0
Clay 0 0
Clinton 10 0
Fayette 2 0
Greene 0 0
Jersey 2 0
Macoupin 5 0
Madison 48 0
Marion 3 0
Monroe 10 0
Montgomery 3 1
Randolph 24 0
St. Clair 86 3

Missouri added 135 new cases and reached 2,426 on Sunday. At least 44 people have died across the state during the outbreak.

Tracking coronavirus cases, deaths in Missouri

These numbers are updated daily, using whatever data is more up-to-date; the State of Missouri numbers released around 3:00 each afternoon or numbers sent to News 4 straight from the county throughout the day.

County Confirmed Cases Deaths
Crawford 3 0
Franklin 32 2
Gasconade 2 0
Iron 0 0
Jefferson 71 2
Lincoln 18 0
Phelps 1 0
Pike 2 0
St. Charles 177 7
St. Francois 15 1
St. Louis City 328 6
St. Louis County 883 13
Ste Genevieve 6 0
Warren 9 0
Washington 0 0

Nationally, the number of cases continues to grow at a quick rate, each day. The below map shows which states have the most cases.

All maps and charts will continue to be updated.

coronavirus

Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.