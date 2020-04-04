Tracking COVID: Illinois reports its largest one-day increase in cases

The State of Missouri announced a full stay-at-home order Friday as the case count grows. Here's the latest.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As confirmed cases in our area continue to rise, we are tracking the latest numbers across our metro.

We'll update these charts with the most updated information from the states of Missouri and Illinois each night.

Illinois has seen many more cases than Missouri, reaching 10,357 Saturday. The majority of those patients are in the Chicago area. 

243 people have died from COVID in Illinois since the outbreak began.

There are 181 cases in the Metro East as of Saturday:

Tracking coronavirus cases, deaths in Illinois

These numbers are updated daily, using whatever data is more up-to-date; the State of Illinois numbers released around 2:00 each afternoon or numbers sent to News 4 straight from the county throughout the day.

County Confirmed Cases Deaths
Bond 3 0
Calhoun 0 0
Clay 0 0
Clinton 10 0
Fayette 2 0
Greene 0 0
Jersey 1 0
Macoupin 4 0
Madison 47 0
Marion 3 0
Monroe 9 0
Montgomery 2 0
Randolph 20 0
St. Clair 80 3

Missouri cases reached 2,320 on Saturday, 37 people have died across the state during the outbreak.

Tracking coronavirus cases, deaths in Missouri

These numbers are updated daily, using whatever data is more up-to-date; the State of Missouri numbers released around 3:00 each afternoon or numbers sent to News 4 straight from the county throughout the day.

County Confirmed Cases Deaths
Crawford 2 0
Franklin 27 0
Gasconade 2 0
Iron 0 0
Jefferson 69 1
Lincoln 16 0
Phelps 1 0
Pike 2 0
St. Charles 151 6
St. Francois 14 1
St. Louis City 298 5
St. Louis County 864 11
Ste Genevieve 6 0
Warren 7 0
Washington 0 0

Nationally, the number of cases continues to grow at a quick rate, each day. The below map shows which states have the most cases.

All maps and charts will continue to be updated.

