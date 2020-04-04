Tracking COVID: Franklin County reports its first two COVID-19 deaths

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As confirmed cases in our area continue to rise, we are tracking the latest numbers across our viewing area.

We'll update these charts with the most updated information from the states of Missouri and Illinois each night.

Illinois has seen many more cases than Missouri, reaching 10,358 Saturday. The majority of those patients are in the Chicago area.

243 people have died from COVID-19 in Illinois since the outbreak began.

There are 182 cases in the Metro East and News 4's viewing area as of Saturday:

Missouri cases reached 2,364 on Sunday, 43 people have died across the state during the outbreak.

Nationally, the number of cases continues to grow at a quick rate, each day. The below map shows which states have the most cases.

All maps and charts will continue to be updated.