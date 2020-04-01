Tracking COVID cases across the St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As confirmed cases in our area continue to rise, we are tracking the latest numbers across our metro.

We'll update these charts with the most updated information from the states of Missouri and Illinois each night.

Illinois has seen many more cases than Missouri, reaching 6,980 Wednesday. The majority of those patients are in the Chicago area.

141 people have died from COVID in Illinois since the outbreak began.

There are 103 cases in the Metro East as of Wednesday:

Missouri cases reached 1,622 on Wednesday, 22 people have died across the state during the outbreak.

Nationally, the number of cases continues to grow at a quick rate, each day. The below map shows which states have the most cases.

All maps and charts will continue to be updated.