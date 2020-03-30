ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As confirmed cases in our area continue to rise, we are tracking the latest numbers across our metro.
We'll update these charts with the most updated information from the states of Missouri and Illinois each night.
Illinois has seen many more cases than Missouri, reaching 5,062 Monday. The majority of those patients are in the Chicago area. There are 67 cases in the Metro East and News 4's viewing area as of Monday:
- 41 cases and two deaths in St. Clair County
- 13 in Madison County
- 6 in Clinton County
- 3 in Monroe County
- 1 in Washington County
- 1 in Bond County
- 1 in Fayette County
- 1 in Montgomery County
73 people have died from COVID in Illinois since the outbreak began.
Missouri cases reached 1,103 on Monday, where the totals in the News 4 viewing area have reached 625 in Missouri. 13 people have died across the state during the outbreak.
Here's the breakdown as of Monday*:
*According to state numbers
- 492 cases in St. Louis County and three deaths
- 150 cases in St. Louis City and one death
- 71 cases in St. Charles County and two deaths
- 30 cases in Jefferson County
- 13 cases in Franklin County
- 5 cases in St. Francois County
- 7 cases in Lincoln County
- 5 cases in Warren County
- 1 case in Crawford County
- 2 cases in Reynolds County
Nationally, the number of cases continues to grow at a quick rate, each day. The below map shows which states have the most cases.
All maps and charts will continue to be updated.
Here is the latest on the impact of the coronavirus in Missouri and the Metro East.
