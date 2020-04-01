ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As confirmed cases in our area continue to rise, we are tracking the latest numbers across our metro.

We'll update these charts with the most updated information from the states of Missouri and Illinois each night.

Illinois has seen many more cases than Missouri, reaching 6,980 Wednesday. The majority of those patients are in the Chicago area. There are 103 cases in the Metro East and News 4's viewing area as of Wednesday:

53 cases and two deaths in St. Clair County

25 in Madison County

8 in Clinton County

7 in Randolph County

3 in Monroe County

1 in Washington County

2 in Bond County

2 in Fayette County

2 in Montgomery County

141 people have died from COVID in Illinois since the outbreak began.

Missouri cases reached 1,622 on Wednesday, where the totals in the News 4 viewing area have reached 1,038 in Missouri. 22 people have died across the state during the outbreak.

Here's the breakdown as of Wednesday*:

*According to combined information from county and state numbers

605 cases in St. Louis County and five deaths

239 cases in St. Louis City and one death

114 cases in St. Charles County and four deaths

39 cases in Jefferson County

16 cases in Franklin County

6 cases in St. Francois County

10 cases in Lincoln County

6 cases in Warren County

1 case in Crawford County

2 cases in Reynolds County

Nationally, the number of cases continues to grow at a quick rate, each day. The below map shows which states have the most cases.

All maps and charts will continue to be updated.