Tracking COVID-19: Vaccine data and case numbers in Missouri and Illinois

  Updated
  • Updated
coronavirus

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As the vaccination rate has slowed across the region despite ample supply, health officials are watching case numbers closely, especially as the dangerous Delta variant continues to spread. Here are vaccination rates and COVID-19 by the numbers:

The data in the above interactive is from the CDC and will vary slightly from the data reported by the Arizona Department of Health Services due to reporting delays.

