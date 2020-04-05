Tracking COVID-19: St. Louis City sees nearly 100 new cases, 49 deaths in Missouri

Coronavirus update by county in the News 4 viewing area for Monday

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As confirmed cases in our area continue to rise, we are tracking the latest numbers across our viewing area.

We'll update these charts with the most updated information from the states of Missouri and Illinois each night.

Illinois has seen many more cases than Missouri, reaching 12,265 Monday. The majority of those patients are in the Chicago area. 

At least 309 people have died from COVID-19 in Illinois since the outbreak began.

There are 221 cases in the Metro East and News 4's viewing area on the Illinois side as of Monday.

Tracking coronavirus cases, deaths in Illinois

These numbers are updated daily, using whatever data is more up-to-date; the State of Illinois numbers released around 2:00 each afternoon or numbers sent to News 4 straight from the county throughout the day.

County Confirmed Cases Deaths
Bond 3 0
Calhoun 1 0
Clay 0 0
Clinton 14 0
Fayette 3 0
Greene 0 0
Jersey 3 0
Macoupin 7 0
Madison 52 0
Marion 3 0
Monroe 11 0
Montgomery 3 1
Randolph 27 0
St. Clair 92 4
Washington 2 0

Missouri added more than 300 new cases and reached 2,864 on Monday. At least 47 people have died across the state during the outbreak.

There are 1,892 cases in News 4's viewing area on the Missouri side. 

Tracking coronavirus cases, deaths in Missouri

These numbers are updated daily, using whatever data is more up-to-date; the State of Missouri numbers released around 3:00 each afternoon or numbers sent to News 4 straight from the county throughout the day.

County Confirmed Cases Deaths
Crawford 3 0
Franklin 37 3
Gasconade 2 0
Iron 0 0
Jefferson 87 2
Lincoln 18 0
Phelps 1 0
Pike 2 0
St. Charles 237 7
St. Francois 17 1
St. Louis City 440 10
St. Louis County 1033 14
Ste Genevieve 6 0
Warren 9 0
Washington 0 0

Nationally, the number of cases continues to grow at a quick rate, each day. The below map shows which states have the most cases.

All maps and charts will continue to be updated.

