Tracking COVID-19: Missouri sees hospitalizations surge, Illinois hits back-to-back days of 1,000 cases

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in our area continue to rise, we are tracking the latest numbers across our viewing area.

We'll update these charts with the most recent information from the states of Missouri and Illinois each night, or the individual counties if information is provided directly by them.

The number of confirmed cases in the KMOV viewing area continues to grow daily, the majority have been in St. Louis County.

Tracking coronavirus cases, deaths in Missouri

These numbers are updated daily, using whatever data is more up-to-date; the State of Missouri numbers released around 3:00 each afternoon or numbers sent to News 4 straight from the county throughout the day.

County Confirmed Cases Deaths
Crawford 19 0
Franklin 248 18
Gasconade 13 0
Iron 3 0
Jefferson 691 23
Lincoln 110 1
Phelps 53 0
Pike 38 1
Reynolds 6 0
St. Charles 1526 77
St. Francois 162 2
St. Louis City 2787 158
St. Louis County 7586 595
Ste Genevieve 23 1
Warren 59 0
Washington 26 1

Missouri reached 26,892 cases on Thursday. At least 1,059 people have died across the state during the outbreak.

More than 435,000 people in Missouri have been tested for the virus both through PCR and antibody tests.

Many counties in our area are releasing zip code data. Zip code data reflects total cases since March.

Illinois has seen many more cases than Missouri, reaching 150,695 on Thursday. The majority of those patients are in the Chicago area. 

Illinois has seen 7,119 deaths from COVID-19 since the outbreak began.

More than 1.6 million people in Illinois have been tested for the virus. 

The number of cases reported on the Illinois side of News 4's viewing area also continues to grow. 

Tracking coronavirus cases, deaths in Illinois

These numbers are updated daily, using whatever data is more up-to-date; the State of Illinois numbers released around 2:00 each afternoon or numbers sent to News 4 straight from the county throughout the day.

County Confirmed Cases Deaths
Bond 19 1
Calhoun 1 0
Clay 3 0
Clinton 245 17
Fayette 24 3
Greene 9 0
Jersey 40 1
Macoupin 66 3
Madison 1133 70
Marion 77 0
Monroe 150 13
Montgomery 69 1
Randolph 299 7
St. Clair 2471 144
Washington 25 0

Nationally, the number of cases continues to grow at a quick rate, each day. The below map shows which states have the most cases.

All maps and charts will continue to be updated.

