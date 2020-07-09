Tracking COVID-19: Missouri sees hospitalizations surge, Illinois hits back-to-back days of 1,000 cases

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in our area continue to rise, we are tracking the latest numbers across our viewing area.
We'll update these charts with the most recent information from the states of Missouri and Illinois each night, or the individual counties if information is provided directly by them.
The number of confirmed cases in the KMOV viewing area continues to grow daily, the majority have been in St. Louis County.
Tracking coronavirus cases, deaths in Missouri
|County
|Confirmed Cases
|Deaths
|Crawford
|19
|0
|Franklin
|248
|18
|Gasconade
|13
|0
|Iron
|3
|0
|Jefferson
|691
|23
|Lincoln
|110
|1
|Phelps
|53
|0
|Pike
|38
|1
|Reynolds
|6
|0
|St. Charles
|1526
|77
|St. Francois
|162
|2
|St. Louis City
|2787
|158
|St. Louis County
|7586
|595
|Ste Genevieve
|23
|1
|Warren
|59
|0
|Washington
|26
|1
Missouri reached 26,892 cases on Thursday. At least 1,059 people have died across the state during the outbreak.
More than 435,000 people in Missouri have been tested for the virus both through PCR and antibody tests.
Many counties in our area are releasing zip code data. Zip code data reflects total cases since March.
Illinois has seen many more cases than Missouri, reaching 150,695 on Thursday. The majority of those patients are in the Chicago area.
Illinois has seen 7,119 deaths from COVID-19 since the outbreak began.
More than 1.6 million people in Illinois have been tested for the virus.
The number of cases reported on the Illinois side of News 4's viewing area also continues to grow.
Tracking coronavirus cases, deaths in Illinois
|County
|Confirmed Cases
|Deaths
|Bond
|19
|1
|Calhoun
|1
|0
|Clay
|3
|0
|Clinton
|245
|17
|Fayette
|24
|3
|Greene
|9
|0
|Jersey
|40
|1
|Macoupin
|66
|3
|Madison
|1133
|70
|Marion
|77
|0
|Monroe
|150
|13
|Montgomery
|69
|1
|Randolph
|299
|7
|St. Clair
|2471
|144
|Washington
|25
|0
Nationally, the number of cases continues to grow at a quick rate, each day. The below map shows which states have the most cases.
All maps and charts will continue to be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.