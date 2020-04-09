Tracking COVID-19: Missouri sees 88 deaths as of Thursday, Illinois death total hits 534

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As confirmed cases in our area continue to rise, we are tracking the latest numbers across our viewing area.

We'll update these charts with the most recent information from the states of Missouri and Illinois each night, or the individual counties if information is provided directly by them.

The number of confirmed cases in the KMOV viewing area continues to grow daily, the majority have been in St. Louis County.

Missouri reached 3,737 on Thursday. At least 88 people have died across the state during the outbreak.

Tracking coronavirus cases, deaths in Missouri

These numbers are updated daily, using whatever data is more up-to-date; the State of Missouri numbers released around 3:00 each afternoon or numbers sent to News 4 straight from the county throughout the day.

County Confirmed Cases Deaths
Crawford 4 0
Franklin 65 3
Gasconade 2 0
Iron 0 0
Jefferson 101 2
Lincoln 25 1
Phelps 1 0
Pike 5 0
St. Charles 317 11
St. Francois 19 1
St. Louis City 514 12
St. Louis County 1337 28
Ste Genevieve 6 1
Warren 13 0
Washington 1 0

Illinois has seen many more cases than Missouri, reaching 16,422 Thursday. The majority of those patients are in the Chicago area. 

The state has seen 534 deaths from COVID-19 in Illinois since the outbreak began.

The number of cases reported on the Illinois side of News 4's viewing area also continues to grow. 

Tracking coronavirus cases, deaths in Illinois

These numbers are updated daily, using whatever data is more up-to-date; the State of Illinois numbers released around 2:00 each afternoon or numbers sent to News 4 straight from the county throughout the day.

County Confirmed Cases Deaths
Bond 4 0
Calhoun 1 0
Clay 0 0
Clinton 31 0
Fayette 7 0
Greene 0 0
Jersey 5 0
Macoupin 12 0
Madison 99 2
Marion 10 0
Monroe 35 1
Montgomery 6 1
Randolph 34 0
St. Clair 144 8
Washington 2 0

Nationally, the number of cases continues to grow at a quick rate, each day. The below map shows which states have the most cases.

All maps and charts will continue to be updated.

