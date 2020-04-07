Tracking COVID-19: Missouri sees 76 deaths as of Tuesday, Illinois death total hits 383

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As confirmed cases in our area continue to rise, we are tracking the latest numbers across our viewing area.

We'll update these charts with the most updated information from the states of Missouri and Illinois each night.

Illinois has seen many more cases than Missouri, reaching 13,555 on Tuesday. The majority of those patients are in the Chicago area.

The state has seen 383 deaths from COVID-19 in Illinois since the outbreak began, up 76 from Monday.

The number of cases reported on the Illinois side of News 4's viewing area also continues to grow.

Missouri added more than 300 new cases and reached 3,174 on Tuesday. At least 76 people have died across the state during the outbreak.

The number of confirmed cases in the KMOV viewing area continues to grow daily, the majority have been in St. Louis County.

Nationally, the number of cases continues to grow at a quick rate, each day. The below map shows which states have the most cases.

All maps and charts will continue to be updated.