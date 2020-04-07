Tracking COVID-19: Missouri sees 72 deaths as of Tuesday, Illinois death total hits 383

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As confirmed cases in our area continue to rise, we are tracking the latest numbers across our viewing area.

We'll update these charts with the most updated information from the states of Missouri and Illinois each night.

Illinois has seen many more cases than Missouri, reaching 13,555 on Tuesday. The majority of those patients are in the Chicago area. 

The state has seen 383 deaths from COVID-19 in Illinois since the outbreak began, up 76 from Monday.

The number of cases reported on the Illinois side of News 4's viewing area also continues to grow. 

Tracking coronavirus cases, deaths in Illinois

These numbers are updated daily, using whatever data is more up-to-date; the State of Illinois numbers released around 2:00 each afternoon or numbers sent to News 4 straight from the county throughout the day.

County Confirmed Cases Deaths
Bond 3 0
Calhoun 1 0
Clay 0 0
Clinton 14 0
Fayette 3 0
Greene 1 0
Jersey 4 0
Macoupin 8 0
Madison 66 1
Marion 3 0
Monroe 12 1
Montgomery 3 1
Randolph 27 0
St. Clair 92 4
Washington 2 0

Missouri added more than 300 new cases and reached 3,103 on Tuesday. At least 72 people have died across the state during the outbreak.

The number of confirmed cases in the KMOV viewing area continues to grow daily, the majority have been in St. Louis County.

Tracking coronavirus cases, deaths in Missouri

These numbers are updated daily, using whatever data is more up-to-date; the State of Missouri numbers released around 3:00 each afternoon or numbers sent to News 4 straight from the county throughout the day.

County Confirmed Cases Deaths
Crawford 3 0
Franklin 37 3
Gasconade 2 0
Iron 0 0
Jefferson 92 2
Lincoln 24 1
Phelps 1 0
Pike 4 0
St. Charles 237 7
St. Francois 18 1
St. Louis City 440 10
St. Louis County 1203 24
Ste Genevieve 6 0
Warren 13 0
Washington 0 0

Nationally, the number of cases continues to grow at a quick rate, each day. The below map shows which states have the most cases.

All maps and charts will continue to be updated.

