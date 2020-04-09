Tracking COVID-19: Missouri, Illinois county breakdown of case numbers

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As confirmed cases in our area continue to rise, we are tracking the latest numbers across our viewing area.
We'll update these charts with the most recent information from the states of Missouri and Illinois each night, or the individual counties if information is provided directly by them.
The number of confirmed cases in the KMOV viewing area continues to grow daily, the majority have been in St. Louis County.
Tracking coronavirus cases, deaths in Missouri
|County
|Confirmed Cases
|Deaths
|Crawford
|4
|0
|Franklin
|69
|3
|Gasconade
|2
|0
|Iron
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|107
|3
|Lincoln
|26
|1
|Phelps
|1
|0
|Pike
|6
|0
|Reynolds
|2
|0
|St. Charles
|329
|11
|St. Francois
|21
|1
|St. Louis City
|565
|14
|St. Louis County
|1498
|33
|Ste Genevieve
|6
|1
|Warren
|15
|0
|Washington
|1
|0
Missouri reached 3,867 on Friday. At least 98 people have died across the state during the outbreak.
Illinois has seen many more cases than Missouri, reaching 17,896 Friday. The majority of those patients are in the Chicago area.
The state has seen 602 deaths from COVID-19 in Illinois since the outbreak began.
The number of cases reported on the Illinois side of News 4's viewing area also continues to grow.
Tracking coronavirus cases, deaths in Illinois
|County
|Confirmed Cases
|Deaths
|Bond
|4
|0
|Calhoun
|1
|0
|Clay
|0
|0
|Clinton
|33
|0
|Fayette
|7
|0
|Greene
|2
|0
|Jersey
|6
|0
|Macoupin
|14
|0
|Madison
|107
|2
|Marion
|12
|0
|Monroe
|42
|1
|Montgomery
|8
|1
|Randolph
|37
|0
|St. Clair
|159
|9
|Washington
|2
|0
Nationally, the number of cases continues to grow at a quick rate, each day. The below map shows which states have the most cases.
All maps and charts will continue to be updated.
