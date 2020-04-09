Tracking COVID-19: Missouri, Illinois county breakdown of case numbers

coronavirus

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As confirmed cases in our area continue to rise, we are tracking the latest numbers across our viewing area.

We'll update these charts with the most recent information from the states of Missouri and Illinois each night, or the individual counties if information is provided directly by them.

The number of confirmed cases in the KMOV viewing area continues to grow daily, the majority have been in St. Louis County.

Tracking coronavirus cases, deaths in Missouri

These numbers are updated daily, using whatever data is more up-to-date; the State of Missouri numbers released around 3:00 each afternoon or numbers sent to News 4 straight from the county throughout the day.

County Confirmed Cases Deaths
Crawford 4 0
Franklin 69 3
Gasconade 2 0
Iron 1 0
Jefferson 107 3
Lincoln 26 1
Phelps 1 0
Pike 6 0
Reynolds 2 0
St. Charles 329 11
St. Francois 21 1
St. Louis City 565 14
St. Louis County 1498 33
Ste Genevieve 6 1
Warren 15 0
Washington 1 0

Missouri reached 3,867 on Friday. At least 98 people have died across the state during the outbreak.

Illinois has seen many more cases than Missouri, reaching 17,896 Friday. The majority of those patients are in the Chicago area. 

The state has seen 602 deaths from COVID-19 in Illinois since the outbreak began.

The number of cases reported on the Illinois side of News 4's viewing area also continues to grow. 

Tracking coronavirus cases, deaths in Illinois

These numbers are updated daily, using whatever data is more up-to-date; the State of Illinois numbers released around 2:00 each afternoon or numbers sent to News 4 straight from the county throughout the day.

County Confirmed Cases Deaths
Bond 4 0
Calhoun 1 0
Clay 0 0
Clinton 33 0
Fayette 7 0
Greene 2 0
Jersey 6 0
Macoupin 14 0
Madison 107 2
Marion 12 0
Monroe 42 1
Montgomery 8 1
Randolph 37 0
St. Clair 159 9
Washington 2 0

Nationally, the number of cases continues to grow at a quick rate, each day. The below map shows which states have the most cases.

All maps and charts will continue to be updated.

