Tracking COVID-19: Illinois, Missouri report 1,100+ cases, 30+ deaths

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As confirmed cases in our area continue to rise, we are tracking the latest numbers across our viewing area.

We'll update these charts with the most updated information from the states of Missouri and Illinois each night.

Illinois has seen many more cases than Missouri, reaching 11,260 Sunday. The majority of those patients are in the Chicago area.

At least 274 people have died from COVID-19 in Illinois since the outbreak began.

There are 201 cases in the Metro East and News 4's viewing area on the Illinois side as of Sunday.

Missouri added 176 new cases and reached 2,467 on Sunday. At least 46 people have died across the state during the outbreak.

There are 1,591 cases in News 4's viewing area on the Missouri side.

Nationally, the number of cases continues to grow at a quick rate, each day. The below map shows which states have the most cases.

All maps and charts will continue to be updated.