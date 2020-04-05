Tracking COVID-19: Illinois, Missouri report 1,100+ cases, 30+ deaths

Illinois COVID-19 cases reached 11,260 on Sunday and deaths reached 274. Missouri cases reached 2,467 Sunday with 46 deaths.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As confirmed cases in our area continue to rise, we are tracking the latest numbers across our viewing area.

We'll update these charts with the most updated information from the states of Missouri and Illinois each night.

Illinois has seen many more cases than Missouri, reaching 11,260 Sunday. The majority of those patients are in the Chicago area. 

At least 274 people have died from COVID-19 in Illinois since the outbreak began.

There are 201 cases in the Metro East and News 4's viewing area on the Illinois side as of Sunday.

Tracking coronavirus cases, deaths in Illinois

These numbers are updated daily, using whatever data is more up-to-date; the State of Illinois numbers released around 2:00 each afternoon or numbers sent to News 4 straight from the county throughout the day.

County Confirmed Cases Deaths
Bond 3 0
Calhoun 1 0
Clay 0 0
Clinton 14 0
Fayette 2 0
Greene 0 0
Jersey 2 0
Macoupin 5 0
Madison 48 0
Marion 3 0
Monroe 10 0
Montgomery 3 1
Randolph 24 0
St. Clair 86 3

Missouri added 176 new cases and reached 2,467 on Sunday. At least 46 people have died across the state during the outbreak.

There are 1,591 cases in News 4's viewing area on the Missouri side. 

Tracking coronavirus cases, deaths in Missouri

These numbers are updated daily, using whatever data is more up-to-date; the State of Missouri numbers released around 3:00 each afternoon or numbers sent to News 4 straight from the county throughout the day.

County Confirmed Cases Deaths
Crawford 3 0
Franklin 32 2
Gasconade 2 0
Iron 0 0
Jefferson 76 2
Lincoln 18 0
Phelps 1 0
Pike 2 0
St. Charles 181 7
St. Francois 17 1
St. Louis City 358 8
St. Louis County 883 13
Ste Genevieve 6 0
Warren 9 0
Washington 0 0

Nationally, the number of cases continues to grow at a quick rate, each day. The below map shows which states have the most cases.

All maps and charts will continue to be updated.

