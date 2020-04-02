Tracking COVID-19 cases across the St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As confirmed cases in our area continue to rise, we are tracking the latest numbers across our metro.
We'll update these charts with the most updated information from the states of Missouri and Illinois each night.
Illinois has seen many more cases than Missouri, reaching 7,695 Thursday. The majority of those patients are in the Chicago area.
158 people have died from COVID in Illinois since the outbreak began.
There are 115 cases in the Metro East as of Thursday:
Tracking coronavirus cases, deaths in Illinois
|County
|Confirmed Cases
|Deaths
|Bond
|3
|0
|Calhoun
|0
|0
|Clay
|0
|0
|Clinton
|8
|0
|Fayette
|2
|0
|Greene
|0
|0
|Jersey
|0
|0
|Macoupin
|1
|0
|Madison
|29
|0
|Marion
|2
|0
|Monroe
|4
|0
|Montgomery
|2
|0
|Randolph
|8
|0
|St. Clair
|55
|3
Missouri cases reached 1,924 on Thursday, 27 people have died across the state during the outbreak.
Tracking coronavirus cases, deaths in Missouri
|County
|Confirmed Cases
|Deaths
|Crawford
|1
|0
|Franklin
|24
|0
|Gasconade
|1
|0
|Iron
|0
|0
|Jefferson
|54
|1
|Lincoln
|10
|0
|Phelps
|0
|0
|Pike
|1
|0
|St. Charles
|129
|6
|St. Francois
|9
|0
|St. Louis City
|270
|1
|St. Louis County
|712
|6
|Ste Genevieve
|3
|0
|Warren
|7
|0
|Washington
|0
|0
Nationally, the number of cases continues to grow at a quick rate, each day. The below map shows which states have the most cases.
All maps and charts will continue to be updated.
Here is the latest on the impact of the coronavirus in Missouri and the Metro East.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.