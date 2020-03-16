ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- About 4,500 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the United States and so far, more than 80 people have died from novel coronavirus.

As confirmed cases are expected to rise, we are tracking the latest numbers across our area.

In Missouri, the state now has eight confirmed cases, up from two a week ago. A state of emergency has been declared and heavy crowd restrictions have been put in place. Additionally, most events and nearly all attractions are closed to the public across the St. Louis region.

In Illinois, the number of confirmed cases crossed the 100 threshold. The state had their first case in late January, and for a month, they remained at two confirmed cases.

At the beginning of March, cases began to rise and the number of confirmed totals doubled from 46 on March 13 to 93 March 15.

They now have more than 100 are are continuing to climb.

In the immediate News 4 viewing, we've seen cases reported in St. Louis County, St. Clair County and Clinton County. Monday, St. Louis City announced its first case of the virus.

Nationally, the number of cases continues to grow at a quick rate, each day. The below map shows which states have the most cases.

All maps and charts will continue to be updated.