coronavirus under microscope

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (orange), also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the US. 

 NIAID-RML

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- About 3,800 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the United States and so far, more than 65 people have died from novel coronavirus.

As confirmed cases are expected to rise, we are tracking the latest numbers across our area.

In Missouri, the state now has six confirmed cases, up from one a week ago. A state of emergency has been declared in the state and heavy crowd restrictions have been put in place. Additionally, most events and nearly all attractions are closed to the public across the St. Louis region.

In Illinois, the number of confirmed cases jumped to 93. They had their first case in late January, and for a month, they remained at two confirmed cases. 

At the beginning of March, cases began to ride. and the number of confirmed totals doubled from 46 on March 13 to 93 March 15. 

